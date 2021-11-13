Taking charge: Young Kearneyites won't let Type 1 diabetes struggles define them

“Controlling Type 1 diabetes can still be a daily struggle. So many factors like stress and illness affect my blood sugar that are out of my control,” she said.

COVID presented new challenges. Hinrichs was terrified because so much was unknown. People with diabetes who get COVID can be at greater risk of complications. “At the time, I was working hands-on with COVID patients praying my immune system would hold strong. Insulin supply issues were a concern at one point, too,” she said.

One day, her pharmacist asked Hinrichs how many vials of insulin she had stockpiled because she wasn’t sure when the next shipment of insulin would be available. “The look in her eyes is something I will never forget,” Hinrichs said.

At the time, she had just two vials of insulin because of strict insurance stipulations, but she met with her endocrinologist via telehealth to minimize unnecessary exposure to COVID. “Diabetes can never take the back burner to what is going on globally or in any aspect of your life. It can’t be pushed to the side and dealt with when everything else is under control,” she said.