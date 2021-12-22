Take photos of Lower Loup for Natural Resources District contest

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, the stories to be told through beautiful images taken within the Lower Loup Natural Resources District are endless.

The 2022 Lower Loup NRD Photo Challenge tasks photographers to see who can best capture part of Lower Loup NRD, which spans nearly 8,000 square miles encompassing sand hills, farmland, pastures, canyons, reservoirs, rivers, wildlife and communities.

Photos entered in the contest must have been taken within the boundaries of the Lower Loup NRD. A map of the area can be found on the NRD’s website, www.LLNRD.org. Submitted images can include nature, wildlife, agriculture, recreation, people, pets, events and more.

Images can be captured with a phone or camera, provided they are high resolution. Entries must include the name the photographer’s name, contact information and photograph location. The contest is open to both professional and amateur photographers.

There is no fee to enter. Send images to LLNRD information specialist Alan Bartels at abartels@llnrd.org by midnight May 15, 2022. Winners will be announced in June. There will be awards for first, second and third places.