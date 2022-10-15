Take part in chef challenge, author events at Holdrege library

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Public Library has an array of events for all ages in October.

In honor of TeenTober, teens are invited to join the October Edition of Teen Chef Challenge, making pet ghosts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Main Library Room. The event is limited to 12 spots, and participants must preregister. Register by calling the library, or register online on Facebook Event.

Library-goers can have the chance to meet the author Jonis Agee at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Main Library Room. Agee is the One Book One Nebraska 2022 winner with her story “The Bones of Paradise.”

Agee was born in Omaha and raised in Nebraska and Missouri, places where many of her stories and novels are set. In all, she is the author of 13 books, including five novels, five collections of short fiction and two books of poetry. One Book One Nebraska is sponsored by Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska and Nebraska Library Commission. If you haven’t read the book yet, the library has a physical book, a book club kit and a Playaway available.

Holdrege author Jan Knuth will be at the library for a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Main Library Room. Knuth will talk about how she got started in the haunting world and will talk a bit about her book “Not Afraid to Slay: Women of the Haunt Industry.” The book features both an in-depth look at going from home haunt to commercial haunt as well as a modern insight on acting, costuming and makeup, house design and layout, story creation and high-tech inventions in the movie industry that are happily turning haunt.

For more information about any of the upcoming events, contact Sierra Burrows at 308-995-6556 or sburrowshapl@gmail.com.