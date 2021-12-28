 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take learning challenge with Brainy Bingo at Kearney Public Library
0 Comments
top story

Take learning challenge with Brainy Bingo at Kearney Public Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Library books teaser
Barrett Stinson

KEARNEY — Card holders can access more than 40 different online learning sources for free with a Kearney Public Library card.

According to a KPL press release, the sources include subjects such as career guidance, genealogy, health information, legal forms, language-learning, financial information, general research and more.

Participants in KPL’s Brainy Bingo challenge in January will explore just a few of the learning resources. Bingo challenge sheets will be available in the library at 2020 First Ave. and on the library’s website, kearneylib.org, beginning Jan. 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Complete three-in-a-row for a bingo, or all nine challenges for a blackout. Return the challenge sheet to the library by 9 p.m. Jan. 31 to enter a prize drawing.

KPL patrons ages 16 and older are invited to participate.

Individuals without a library card can stop by the library with a valid photo ID and proof of address to apply for a card. It takes just a few minutes to set up an account.

For more information call KPL at 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org and click on “Events.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bird flu outbreak causes 'worst blow to wildlife' in Israeli history

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News