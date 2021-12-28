Take learning challenge with Brainy Bingo at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — Card holders can access more than 40 different online learning sources for free with a Kearney Public Library card.
According to a KPL press release, the sources include subjects such as career guidance, genealogy, health information, legal forms, language-learning, financial information, general research and more.
Participants in KPL’s Brainy Bingo challenge in January will explore just a few of the learning resources. Bingo challenge sheets will be available in the library at 2020 First Ave. and on the library’s website, kearneylib.org, beginning Jan. 3.
Complete three-in-a-row for a bingo, or all nine challenges for a blackout. Return the challenge sheet to the library by 9 p.m. Jan. 31 to enter a prize drawing.
KPL patrons ages 16 and older are invited to participate.
Individuals without a library card can stop by the library with a valid photo ID and proof of address to apply for a card. It takes just a few minutes to set up an account.
For more information call KPL at 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org and click on “Events.”