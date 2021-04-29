 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take care: Both of Kearney’s railroad crossings have gone silent
0 comments
top story

Take care: Both of Kearney’s railroad crossings have gone silent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Signs warn downtown Kearney motorists to take extra care as they use the crossing on Central Avenue. The downtown crossing’s horns were turned off in mid-April because they were deemed a nuisance.

There are just two railroad crossings in Kearney, and motorists are urged to be extra careful because the horns at both crossings have been silenced.

Signs warn downtown Kearney motorists to take extra care as they use the crossing on Central Avenue.

The downtown crossing’s horns were turned off in mid-April because they were deemed a nuisance.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, the loud horns at Kearney’s other crossing, on fifth Avenue, also were turned off.

The crossing horns are silent, but locomotive engineers pulling trains through Kearney have the option, in an emergency, to blow the horns on their trains.

Because there are three mainline tracks carrying trains through the city, Kearney motorists should be extra careful crossing at Central Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

Kearney has five overpasses that help prevent crashes between cars and trains.

The overpasses are at the East Kearney Expressway; Avenue N; Avenue E-H; Second Avenue and 30th Avenue.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Artist spreads love, smiles through 'heartwork'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in Tuesday crash west of Holdrege
Local News

Two die in Tuesday crash west of Holdrege

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Highway 6, four miles west of Holdrege, when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News