Take care: Both of Kearney’s railroad crossings have gone silent

There are just two railroad crossings in Kearney, and motorists are urged to be extra careful because the horns at both crossings have been silenced.

Signs warn downtown Kearney motorists to take extra care as they use the crossing on Central Avenue.

The downtown crossing’s horns were turned off in mid-April because they were deemed a nuisance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, the loud horns at Kearney’s other crossing, on fifth Avenue, also were turned off.

The crossing horns are silent, but locomotive engineers pulling trains through Kearney have the option, in an emergency, to blow the horns on their trains.

Because there are three mainline tracks carrying trains through the city, Kearney motorists should be extra careful crossing at Central Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

Kearney has five overpasses that help prevent crashes between cars and trains.

The overpasses are at the East Kearney Expressway; Avenue N; Avenue E-H; Second Avenue and 30th Avenue.