KEARNEY — No one knows why Bill Taddicken was abruptly dismissed last week as center director of Ian Nicholson Audubon Center Rowe Sanctuary, but his friends and supporters wouldn’t let him go quietly.

They honored Taddicken at a reception Friday night at the Younes Conference Center North with food, drinks, four cakes, music, proclamations, handshakes and hugs.

One guest, Carol Hines, even made a sandhill crane scarf for the occasion.

During his 26 years at Rowe, Taddicken is credited with raising awareness and activities around the annual sandhill crane migration every spring and turning Kearney into the Sandhill Crane Capital of the World. The six-week crane season draws visitors from nearly all 50 states and numerous foreign countries.

No reason has been given for his departure. Monday afternoon, Kristal Stoner, vice president of the National Audubon Society and executive director of Audubon Great Plains, said only that “out of respect for Bill, and due to our confidentiality policies, we are unable to disclose the specific reasons for his departure.”

Stoner said she will manage operations at Rowe while an “extensive search” is underway for permanent director.

All that was set aside during Friday’s celebration, planned by his wife Autumn. The couple lives in rural Gibbon.

“Bill didn’t get to pick how he ended his time at Rowe, but I get to pick how we mark his 26-year career,” Autumn said in the invitation. “I hope you can join us to celebrate his work on behalf of the cranes and the Platte River.”

Friends and supporters flocked to the event. During the brief program, Taddicken received a standing ovation and accepted a city proclamation from Jonathan Nikkila, Rowe board chairman and a Kearney city councilman.

The proclamation noted Taddicken’s work putting Rowe Sanctuary and the Kearney area on a worldwide stage. It said he was part of:

*Conservation work on the Platte River for the betterment of sandhill cranes, whooping cranes and other birds.

*Assisting with Kearney’s designation as the Sandhill Crane Capital of the World.

*Expanding Rowe from 1,100 acres to 3,000 acres in size, “providing the gold standard for a habitat complex on the Platte River.”

*Launching the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, which manages the entire river for cranes and other birds and wildlife.

*Making the Platte River a haven for cranes and an “extraordinary learning experience” for worldwide crane devotees.

It concluded, “It all comes down to one key component: your endearing dedication to Audubon. The everlasting mark you have left at Rowe Sanctuary . . . will keep the vision for Rowe Sanctuary, the Platte River, and the Central Flyway soaring into the future.”

In response, Taddicken thanked the public. “It takes all of us, as a community, to take care of the environment at Rowe Sanctuary. Rowe became the Sandhill Crane Capital of the World not because of me, but because of you,” he said.

Taddicken was also instrumental in Rowe’s $13 million expansion project, part of Elevate: The Campaign for Audubon Nebraska, which began last spring.

In a letter emailed to friends early last week, he announced his departure, but also noted his accomplishments:

“During my tenure the local community went from disregarding cranes and crane watchers to Kearney proclaiming itself the Sandhill Crane Capital of the World,” he said. “An amazing team of stakeholders and staff created a 50-year vision for Rowe and the river so the future will remain bright for birds in the Central Flyway.”

“Even though I am saddened by this turn of events, I cherish the memories of raising our daughter here, the conservation successes and crane season, and all the people I have had the opportunity to create relationships with over the years,” it said.

Stoner said Monday that the Rowe staff is already planning for the March crane migration, and “we are looking forward to a robust season where we will welcome thousands of visitors.”

She said she expects construction to begin this fall on Rowe renovations and expansion and “we are confident that the staff have all the support they need going forward.”

She added, “Over the many years Bill worked at Rowe, we had incredible growth in multiple areas. He was undoubtedly part of that – but the credit also belongs to the community as a whole. It is so much bigger than one individual.”

She concluded, “We will continue to do everything we can to make this place safe for the cranes and other wildlife that depends on the Platte.”