Taco John's giving away free tacos Sunday for National Taco Day

Grilled Stuffed Taco Taco Johns
KEARNEY — Taco John’s will celebrate National Taco Day by giving away free tacos all day Sunday.

From open to close, guests can receive one free beef stuffed grilled taco by downloading the Taco John’s App. Guests who already have the app will see this coupon in their Offers the morning of Oct. 4.

Taco John’s is also giving away three Taco & Chill Kits via Instagram. Each kit is complete with a $50 Taco John’s gift card, $30 Netflix gift card, a taco blanket and two pairs of taco socks. To enter the giveaway, taco lovers simply have to like the Instagram post, follow @TacoJohns, and tag a hungry friend who will be joining them for a Taco & Chill night, all before 11:59 p.m. MST on Oct. 5.

For more information about the giveaway, visit tacojohns.com/news.

Taco John's has two locations in Kearney, one at 419 E 25th St. and one at 105 W 56th St.

