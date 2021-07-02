Swim beaches at Johnson Lake, two other Nebraska lakes for algae

LINCOLN — The state has issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms at Johnson Lake in Dawson and Gosper counties.

Samples taken earlier this week at these lakes measure above the health alert threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae. Based on recommendations issued in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Nebraska adopted this limit after concluding that the new EPA threshold is based on the best scientific evidence available and is protective of public health.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also issued alerts for Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People still can use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.