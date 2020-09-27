Sweetwater Hemp Co's plant will process fresh, frozen or dried buds.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANTON — When the Sweetwater Hemp Company’s 16,000-square-foot hemp processing plant is operational in a few months, it will be the largest ice water extraction facility in the United States.

CEO Rory Cruise said the plant will run two extraction lines and can process fresh, frozen or dried buds. He added that most hemp processing plants use solvents such as carbon dioxide, ethanol or butane to extract the cannabinoids CBD or CBG.

“COVID has put me behind by about 3½ months,” Cruise said, so the equipment made by Canada’s Whistler Technologies — north of Vancouver — has not been delivered yet and processing likely won’t begin until January.

There will be two 2,000-liter systems, which will allow identity-preserved batches based on CBD or CBG and different plant genetics and markets.

Cruise said the processing will start by mixing 133 pounds of buds with 600 pounds of ice and water that is kept right at freezing temperature.

The focus is on trichomes, the clear, sticky substance from resin glands on cannabis flowers (buds) that has CBD and the other cannabinoids. He said the ice and water keeps the trichomes and plant material from sticking together.