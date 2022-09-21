Sweet September Jazz with Camille, Minden Opera House

MINDEN — When singing in front of an audience, Camille Metoyer Moten has one goal in mind.

“Oh, connecting with the audience, for sure,” she said in an interview from her home in Omaha. “I like to say things that everybody can connect to. Between the songs, I chat with the audience and try to engage with them as much as I can. I really want people to feel that I’m singing just to them.”

Moten fronts her combo, Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet. The band — keyboards, bass, drums, saxophone and vocals — plays a combination of jazz and pop music.

“We play some reimagined versions of standard songs, like some stuff by Sting or Michael Jackson or Sam Cooke,” she said. “It has a whole different feel to it, but yet it’s songs that people will recognize as familiar. We’ll also do the regular standards.”

Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets for the show are $18.

Moten recognizes that not all artists strive to connect with their audiences.

“Miles Davis used to turn his back on the audience,” she laughed.

With a background in musical theater, jazz and pop, Moten has received recognition for her work as a recipient of the Nebraska Musicians Hall of Fame award and also the Omaha Black Musicians Hall of Fame award.

“As with all gifts that we’re born with, we just don’t have a choice,” she said. “I started singing before I had a song. It was kind of a joke in my family because I would sing about furniture or things in the room — because I just wanted to sing and I didn’t know a song.”

Moten’s parents encouraged her to sing.

“My mom would say, ‘Come sing to me about that couch again,’ or whatever,” Moten said. “When it comes to your gift, you just have to do it. And so I started singing just whenever I could. When I got to be in grade school, I sang in the choir. When I got into high school, I sang musical theater, which is another thing that enhances what I do because I view each song as a story, a story that’s being told.”

Using those parameters, Moten looks for ways to put her own spin on a song.

“I put my own feelings into it,” she said. “I feel like I give a part of me, in relation to those things. For every song I sing, I think people should come away with a full understanding of the intention of that lyric or the purpose of that song. I think that’s important — but yet I want to do it my own way.”

Putting her own influences on a piece of music allows listeners to hear an old song in a new way.

Moten feels ambivalent about “jazz,” as a term.

“Years ago I realized that I’m singing jazzy versions of pop songs, but I also sing some jazz,” she said. “For me, jazz offers more syncopation and more improvisation. I also scat, which pulls the songs more into the area of jazz. Otherwise the line between jazzy pop and jazz is just very thin to me.”

Moten, 68, regards Barbara Streisand as one of her biggest influences.

“When I was about 11, my cousin from Chicago brought an album to Omaha, and I listened to her voice,” Moten said. “I thought, wow, that is awesome because of her phrasing. I think she is the one that really helped me to learn about telling the story in a song.”

Moten’s mother sang jazz as well.

“My mother was a frustrated jazz singer, the typical story of getting married instead of going on the road,” Moten said. “I grew up listening to Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Holiday and Nancy Wilson, so I have those influences as well. I would say that out of all those people, I was mostly influenced by Streisand.”

While some audiences might not enjoy straight-ahead jazz, Moten mixes her music with pop.

“Because there is a lot of jazzy pop in our shows, audiences aren’t going to hear much ‘out there’ jazz,” she said. “I think that’s why our music goes over well. It makes it more universal.”

And on top of that, Moten and her band work hard to connect with the audiences, something that lets the group try new things and make interesting music.