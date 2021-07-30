Sweet Sales: Elm Creek teen turns sweet corn sales into business opportunity

ELM CREEK — Brynen Stauffer sits in the bed of his 1966 Ford 7.3 Power Stroke pickup with a large mound of sweet corn at his feet.
A customer from Oklahoma pulls into the Tractor Supply parking lot next to Stauffer’s shiny teal pickup and requests six dozen ears of corn. As Stauffer bags the corn, the customers explains that she brings home sweet corn every year to share with family and friends. Stauffer charges $6 for 13 ears of corn.
“Everybody is $6 so I thought I’d be unique and make it a baker’s dozen,” Stauffer explained.
Stauffer, 17, has been growing sweet corn since he was a little kid, but he decided to turn the endeavor into a business this year. The Elm Creek junior rents 18 acres of farmland from his grandpa, and he planted 5 acres of sweet corn this year.
“I planted my field to soybeans last year. I didn’t make very much money so I thought I’d try something new. I’ve just always done sweet corn,” he explained.
Stauffer hired a friend, T.J. Labs, to help him care for and sell the sweet corn. He’s also hired other friends to help pick the corn each morning.
He sets up his pickup to sell corn from 11 a.m. to 5:30 or 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturdays at Tractor Supply in Kearney, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Hilltop Mall in Kearney.
Stauffer also drops off corn each day at Foster’s Family Food in Elm Creek and Ktown Cakery in downtown Kearney. Customers can purchase the sweet corn at these locations.
“Hopefully sometime I will have somebody in Holdrege. Sometimes we sell at the intersection in Miller. We did that last Saturday, and it was good,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer has been selling his sweet corn for a little over a week, and he hopes to continue to sell it for the next month. Although he does plan to continue his business next year, he hasn’t particularly enjoyed all aspects of it.
“Picking is not fun. Sitting here and selling it is not fun. I guess when you sit and count the money at the end of the day, it kind of makes it better,” he said.