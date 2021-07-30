Sweet Sales: Elm Creek teen turns sweet corn sales into business opportunity

ELM CREEK — Brynen Stauffer sits in the bed of his 1966 Ford 7.3 Power Stroke pickup with a large mound of sweet corn at his feet.

A customer from Oklahoma pulls into the Tractor Supply parking lot next to Stauffer’s shiny teal pickup and requests six dozen ears of corn. As Stauffer bags the corn, the customers explains that she brings home sweet corn every year to share with family and friends. Stauffer charges $6 for 13 ears of corn.

“Everybody is $6 so I thought I’d be unique and make it a baker’s dozen,” Stauffer explained.

Stauffer, 17, has been growing sweet corn since he was a little kid, but he decided to turn the endeavor into a business this year. The Elm Creek junior rents 18 acres of farmland from his grandpa, and he planted 5 acres of sweet corn this year.

“I planted my field to soybeans last year. I didn’t make very much money so I thought I’d try something new. I’ve just always done sweet corn,” he explained.

Stauffer hired a friend, T.J. Labs, to help him care for and sell the sweet corn. He’s also hired other friends to help pick the corn each morning.