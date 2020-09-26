 Skip to main content
Suspects arrested in Sept. 3 assault/robbery in Kearney

KEARNEY — Billy P. Herl Sr., 43, and Jenny F. Cleaveland, 22, were taken into custody Tuesday in Teller County, Colorado, in connection with the Sept. 3 assault and armed robbery that occurred in Kearney.

According to a Kearney Police Department press release, both subjects are charged in Buffalo County warrants with robbery, assault in the first-degree, use of a weapon to commit a felony, theft and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

At approximately 1:17 p.m. Sept. 3, KPD responded to CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency room for an assault/armed robbery report. The adult male victim reported he had been assaulted and robbed Sept. 2 at a residence in south Kearney. He sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

With information provided by the victim, investigators were able to identify two suspects in this case — Herl and Cleaveland. Both are believed to be homeless and have been seen panhandling at several intersections in Kearney recently. The female had been seen with a small dog and cardboard sign.

