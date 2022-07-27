Suspected meth, mushrooms, marijuana seized in Kearney during traffic stop

KEARNEY — A traffic stop for speeding in Kearney last week has a man facing three felony charges.

Around 12:07 p.m. on July 22 a Kearney Police Department officer was monitoring traffic near the 2800 block of Avenue A when he clocked a car speeding in a 25 mph zone. The officer stopped the car, contacted the driver and identified him as Austin Harris, 38.

Police said Harris allegedly failed to exit his car and sit in the cruiser after being asked twice. Harris eventually sat in the front seat of the cruiser, where records say his story was inconsistent and the officer became suspicious of criminal activity.

A KPD K9 unit was called to the scene and the dog indicated drugs on the vehicle. During a search records say police located unused baggies, 18 grams (.6 ounces) of suspected marijuana, 33 grams (1.16 ounces) of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 26 grams (.9 ounces) of a unidentified substance, 51 grams (1.79 ounes) of suspected meth, and numerous pills in baggies.

Police also found $1,491 in cash in Harrris's wallet in denominations of $100, $20, $10 and $5 bills.

Harris was arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of meth more than 28 grams, but less than 140 grams, distribution of psilocybin mushrooms and prohibited acts, all felonies.

Harms is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $75,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in August.