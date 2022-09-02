Suspected fentanyl, meth, pills seized from Kearney house Wednesday

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications.

Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Abagail Allmon, 19, of Kearney.

Officers located approximately four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, various prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash indicative of narcotics sales and distribution. The substances were seized and will be sent to the crime lab for positive identification.

Shah was arrested on a parole violation from Lincoln County.

Allmon was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant charging her with distribution of meth more than 28 grams but less than 140 grams, distribution of concentrated cannibus, distribution of marijuana, distribution of alprazolam and possession of five prescription medications, including fentanyl, all felonies, as well as three counts of possession of a legend drug, all misdemeanors.

TRIDENT is made up of officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.