Suspect still at large after leading police on crime spree through Gibbon Tuesday night

The investigation revealed the pickup reported as stolen on October 24, from Harrison County, Mo.

The resident fired several shots near the suspect, the news release said, but no damage or injury was reported. The suspect fled on foot.

In addition to deputies, officers with the Kearney Police Department, Shelton Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol searched the area looking for the suspect.

At 9:33 p.m. a John Deere 8130 tractor and ripper attachment were reported stolen from a rural Shelton residence on the 8000 block of Sioux Road. The suspect is believed to have forcibly entered a garage and rummaged through a car.

At 9:47 p.m. the tractor was located abandoned and parked behind Sell Auto at 614 Highway 30 in Gibbon. The tractor appeared to have some exterior damage, and portions of a chain link fence were attached to it, the news release said.

Police discovered the fence was part of the Gibbon Waste Water Treatment Plant. They also learned a small portion of fence at Gibbon Packing was damaged.

A few minutes later, at 9:53 p.m., a 2007 GMC pickup was found missing from Sell Auto in Gibbon. The location of that pickup is still unknown.