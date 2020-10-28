Suspect still at large after leading police on crime spree through Gibbon Tuesday night

KEARNEY — What started as a suspicious activity call Tuesday near Gibbon turned into several vehicle thefts and property damage.
Around 8:07 p.m. a Gibbon resident reported seeing a suspicious pickup with no license plates parked near a rural property located at 4600 block of 78th Road. The resident knew the property owner, observed an unknown white 2015 Chevrolet flatbed pickup and suspected suspicious activity, said a news release from the Buffalo County Sheriff.
An unknown person was discovered, but soon departed the property heading north in the pickup. The resident called the sheriff’s office and deputies responded to the area.
Near 100th and Range Roads, the deputy observed the suspect pickup and pulled behind the vehicle to stop it. However, the driver turned off the pickup’s headlights and continued driving. Due to safety concerns, the deputy stopped following the pickup and alerted other deputies in the area.
A short time later, deputies believe the pickup was observed from a distance within the city limits of Gibbon, however, they were unable catch up to it.
Around 8:50 p.m. the pickup pulled into a rural residence in the 5300 block of 85th Road, and deputies believe the driver intended to steal fuel. At some point the pickup hit a piece of farm equipment, got stuck and the driver was confronted by the resident.
The investigation revealed the pickup reported as stolen on October 24, from Harrison County, Mo.
The resident fired several shots near the suspect, the news release said, but no damage or injury was reported. The suspect fled on foot.
In addition to deputies, officers with the Kearney Police Department, Shelton Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol searched the area looking for the suspect.
At 9:33 p.m. a John Deere 8130 tractor and ripper attachment were reported stolen from a rural Shelton residence on the 8000 block of Sioux Road. The suspect is believed to have forcibly entered a garage and rummaged through a car.
At 9:47 p.m. the tractor was located abandoned and parked behind Sell Auto at 614 Highway 30 in Gibbon. The tractor appeared to have some exterior damage, and portions of a chain link fence were attached to it, the news release said.
Police discovered the fence was part of the Gibbon Waste Water Treatment Plant. They also learned a small portion of fence at Gibbon Packing was damaged.
A few minutes later, at 9:53 p.m., a 2007 GMC pickup was found missing from Sell Auto in Gibbon. The location of that pickup is still unknown.
KPD’s K-9 unit as well as the BSCO drone were used to try and locate the suspect. A geo-cast broadcast notification also was sent to residents in the immediate area.
The suspect is described as being a white adult male, with average height and weight, and was last seen wearing a dark coat or hoodie. Anyone with any information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555 or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424.
