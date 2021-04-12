Suspect in robbery at a Minden interchange store allegedly committed similar robbery in Lincoln

KEARNEY — The suspect in Sunday’s robbery at a Minden Interchange convenience store also has a similar robbery charge pending in Lancaster County.

Jeremy Anderson, 21, of Lincoln is charged in Buffalo County Court with one count of felony robbery of the Fort Kearny Trading Post at 1730 Keystone Road six miles east of Kearney. Around 2:04 p.m. Sunday an employee at the convenience store/gas station reported a man with a black hoodie came into the store to purchase a drink.

A short time later the same man purchased a lighter, court records indicate. When the clerk was making change the suspect jumped up on the counter near the register and said “robbery” to her. The clerk tried to push the man away, and grabbed his arm, however the man pushed the clerk, took one $100 bill and one $50 bill from the open register drawer and fled, records indicate.

The clerk saw the man leave the area in a silver, four-door Chevrolet Impala without license plates, and go west on Interstate 80. A man also witnessed the Impala leave the area.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped the Impala on I-80 west of Kearney, an investigation revealed Anderson as the robbery suspect. He was arrested, and today he is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond

