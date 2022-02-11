Suspect in January attempted robbery, shooting victim arrested

KEARNEY — The suspect in an attempted robbery at a Kearney house, and victim of a shooting, in January has been arrested.

Joseph L. Garcia, 29, of Lexington was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with attempted robbery of Joshua Morris, 18, and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney on Jan. 16 at their house at 823 W. 23rd St.

Details of his arrest are unclear.

Court records detailing the allegations against Garcia are sealed because the document contains confidential information.

Garcia and Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, also of Lexington were both shot in the Jan. 16 incident. Shinpaugh died, while Garcia was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries and released.

Kearney police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated.