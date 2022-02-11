Suspect in January attempted robbery, shooting victim arrested

KEARNEY — The suspect in an attempted robbery at a Kearney house, and victim of a shooting, in January has been arrested.
Joseph L. Garcia, 29, of Lexington was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with attempted robbery of Joshua Morris, 18, and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney on Jan. 16 at their house at 823 W. 23rd St.
Details of his arrest are unclear.
Court records detailing the allegations against Garcia are sealed because the document contains confidential information.
Garcia and Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, also of Lexington were both shot in the Jan. 16 incident. Shinpaugh died, while Garcia was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries and released.
Kearney police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated.
Morris and Chamberlin were arrested nine days after the robbery/shooting in Grand Island and both face charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.
Court records detailing the allegations against them are also sealed.
Anyone with information about the robbery/shooting are asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or the See It, Say It app.
@HubChic