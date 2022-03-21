Suspect in custody following Sunday fire in Greeley County

A 33-year-old man who allegedly started a home on fire in southwest Greeley County Sunday afternoon was captured five hours later outside the Happy Jack Chalk Mine, almost two miles from where the fire was started.

Martin Markvicka was taken into custody at about 9:45 p.m.

A news release says the fire started around 4:45 p.m. “By the time law enforcement arrived the suspect had already fled on foot,” says the release.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Central Nebraska Special Response Team assisted the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office in searching for the suspect.

The news release says Markvicka was found with 20 grams of methamphetamine.

As of Monday, he was being held at the Valley County Jail.

The fire is being investigated by the Nebraska Fire Marshall’s Office.