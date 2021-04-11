Suspect in custody following robbery Sunday at Fort Kearny Trading Post

GIBBON — A Lincoln man is in custody after allegedly robbing the Fort Kearny Trading Post of an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday.

Around 2:04 p.m. Sunday the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a lone adult male forcibly robbed the convenience store/gas station at 1730 Keystone Road, at the Minden Interstate 80 interchange, six miles east of Kearney.

The suspect jumped behind the counter, a sheriff’s office news release said, pushed past a clerk and took money from the cash register. The man then left the store and fled westbound on I-80 driving a silver Chevrolet 4-door car with no license plates.

A short time later the suspect vehicle was spotted on I-80 several miles west of Kearney, the release said. A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped the car and the 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

An undisclosed amount of cash was located inside the vehicle, the release said.

No injuries were reported during the robbery or at the scene of the arrest. The man was taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

The trooper was assisted by the sheriff’s office and a conservation officer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.