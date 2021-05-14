Suspect charged as accessory in July robbery at River Valley Skills Casino

KEARNEY — A North Platte man has been charged as an accessory in the July robbery at a Kearney gaming casino.

Matthew Rauterkus, 34, of North Platte is charged in Buffalo County Court with conspiracy to commit burglary and accessory to a felony on July 25 at River Valley Skills Casino at 117 W. Fourth St. in south Kearney. He was arrested on a warrant last week, posted a $10,000 bond and is free.

It’s unclear what Rauterkus’ alleged role was in the robbery. Court records detailing the charges against him are sealed.

At 9:50 p.m. July 25 Kearney Police Department officers were called to the business to investigate an armed robbery. Employees reported an unknown white male entered the business just before 10 p.m. armed with a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect departed with a large sum of money, possibly in a newer white Ford diesel, four-wheel drive pickup.

The suspect was described as being a white male, approximately late 20s to early 30s. He was 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, blond hair, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, white undershirt, blue jeans with rips or holes, tan flip-flops and a white face covering.

Kearney Police continued to look for the suspect.