Suspect charged as accessory in July robbery at River Valley Skills Casino

KEARNEY — A North Platte man has been charged as an accessory in the July robbery at a Kearney gaming casino.
Matthew Rauterkus, 34, of North Platte is charged in Buffalo County Court with conspiracy to commit burglary and accessory to a felony on July 25 at River Valley Skills Casino at 117 W. Fourth St. in south Kearney. He was arrested on a warrant last week, posted a $10,000 bond and is free.
It’s unclear what Rauterkus’ alleged role was in the robbery. Court records detailing the charges against him are sealed.
At 9:50 p.m. July 25 Kearney Police Department officers were called to the business to investigate an armed robbery. Employees reported an unknown white male entered the business just before 10 p.m. armed with a knife and demanded cash.
The suspect departed with a large sum of money, possibly in a newer white Ford diesel, four-wheel drive pickup.
The suspect was described as being a white male, approximately late 20s to early 30s. He was 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, blond hair, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, white undershirt, blue jeans with rips or holes, tan flip-flops and a white face covering.
Kearney Police continued to look for the suspect.
Rauterkus is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
River Valley Gaming is a skill game casino that offers multiple games paying out cash prizes in thousands daily. It opened in Kearney in June.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2014, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, KPD’s Facebook page or the Kearney Police Department/Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office See Something Say Something app.
