Suspect arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Franklin County
FRANKLIN — Nebraska State Patrol troopers, working with deputies from Franklin and Webster counties, arrested one person and recovered a stolen vehicle following a pursuit Monday morning.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. Monday, NSP received information regarding a vehicle theft that had just occurred near Doniphan. The stolen vehicle was a Ford F-150 equipped with an onboard tracking system.

Ford was able to track the vehicle to a location in Webster County, where deputies then were able to locate the vehicle and initiate a pursuit.

A trooper positioned himself in front of the pursuit, which was traveling westbound on Highway 136, near Franklin. As the suspect vehicle approached the trooper’s location, it voluntarily stopped. Troopers and deputies then took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver, Othon Robles, 25, of Grand Island was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending. He was lodged at the Hall County Jail.

