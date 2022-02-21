Suspect arrested on warrant for attempted robbery in January in Kearney

KEARNEY — The second suspect in an attempted robbery in a Jan. 16 murder case in Kearney has been arrested.

Chenoa “Snow” Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island was arrested Friday on a Buffalo County warrant charging her with felony attempted robbery of Joshua Morris, 18, and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, on Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West 23rd Street in Kearney. Court records detailing the allegations against her have been sealed because documents contain confidential information.

The warrant was issued Feb. 2.

Details of her arrest were unclear Monday.

Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington also is charged with felony attempted robbery of Morris and Chamberlin in the same incident. His court records also are sealed.

Garcia and Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, also of Lexington were both shot Jan. 16. Shinpaugh died, while Garcia was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries and released.

Kearney police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated.

Morris and Chamberlin were arrested nine days after the robbery/shooting in Grand Island and both face charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.

Court records detailing the allegations against them are also sealed.

Anyone with information about the robbery/shooting are asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or the See It, Say It app.