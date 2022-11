Survivors of Suicide Day event is Nov. 19

KEARNEY — Central Nebraska LOSS will hold its annual International Survivors of Suicide Day event at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Harmon Park Event Center at 3100 Fifth Ave.

A Healing and Art activity will begin at 10:30 a.m. This is a self-care, self-reflection journey. Door prizes and a drawing for a self-care package will take place.

RSVP by 11:59 p.m. Thursday at kearney-nebraska.isosld.afsp.org.

LOSS stands for Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors. For more information, call 308-708-0965 or email Renee Zimmer at drzimmer@charter.net.