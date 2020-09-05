Survivor: ‘COVID-19 is very real’

KEARNEY — Luckily, Roxanne Bascom had taken notes a few days before she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Those details of where she’d been, and with whom, allowed the Two Rivers Public Health Department to do contact tracing to determine how she might have been infected with COVID-19, and to tell those contacts that they may be infected, too.
It all started when Bascom of Kearney began coughing as she prepared dinner July 2.
“It started out of the clear blue. I thought it was allergies or sinus because I’m prone to that. I didn’t think anything of it, but in the back of my mind, I knew coughing was a symptom of COVID-19,” she said.
Curious, she asked her husband George, a retired oncology specialist, if she should get tested for COVID-19. “You probably don’t have it,” he said.
By Saturday, July 4, she coughed again. She had a low fever and a few chills, but she assumed she was just reacting to a recent shingles immunization, so she took cough syrup. “The cough wasn’t out of the ordinary. I was still cooking and up and about, but I hung around the house,” she said.
On Monday, she called her doctor and told him she had a cough and a fever of 100.4 degrees. She told him about her Shingrix shot, but he recommended that she get tested for COVID-19.
Bascom and her husband drove to the doctor’s office. As they parked, Bascom began coughing. The nurse came out and asked Bascom if she wanted to see the doctor, but Bascom said no. “It’s just allergies,” she said.
The nurse swabbed her nose for COVID-19, and the Bascoms went home.
Bascom stayed close to home for the next few days. Three days later, on July 10, the nurse called to say Bascom had COVID-19.
“I was completely shocked,” she said. “The only reason I got tested was because I developed a cough out of the clear blue.”
That day, she also lost her sense of taste and smell.
Contact sleuths
The next call came from Two Rivers Public Health Department.
“They asked me, ‘Where have you been?’ and I just started coughing,” Bascom said.
“But for some reason, I had written down all the places I’d been in recent days, like the supermarket, so I was able to tell them every place I’d been, and who I’d been with,” she said.
She estimated that she gave 10 names to Two Rivers. “I hadn’t been out a lot. I had begun staying home on July 1, and a week had passed from then until the time they called July 10,” she said.
After that call, Bascom thought of a few more people she’d had contact with, so she called Two Rivers back.
Two Rivers also sent Bascom a daily survey on which she noted her temperature and other symptoms. She talked with the Two Rivers officials several times while in quarantine.
She was unable to taste or smell anything for nearly 10 days, but “I had a weird sweet-smelling sensation in my nose, and a bad headache that would not go away,” she said.
Recovering at home
When she got the diagnosis, she texted all her friends.
“They were as shocked as I was, but they were very reassuring,” she said. She also called several people who had been at the house to let them know she had tested positive. “One of them had a wife who was a nurse,” she said.
She let her children know, too. Two of the Bascoms’ children live out of town, but son Sam lives in Kearney.
“He and I had recently taken a walk together. He quarantined, too,” she said.
Once diagnosed, she stopped going to her gym. “I didn’t walk, I rested. I took a nap every afternoon, but I never had shortness of breath. My cough lasted five days, but it didn’t keep me up at night,” she said.
Friends brought over meals, rang the doorbell or texted, and left the meals on the front porch.
She also began wearing a mask at home. Her husband and son did, too. They canceled plans to go to a wedding in Montana.
“I didn’t want to spread ‘good cheer’ to everyone if I truly was sick,” she said.
Her husband and son also were quarantined for two weeks after her July 6 test, so she stayed home until July 20, too. Her husband is retired, but their son had to take two weeks off work. Both tested negative.
Two Rivers called on her last day of quarantine. “We decided I should quarantine a few days longer because I was still having some symptoms, mainly headache and some loss of sense of taste and smell,” she said. “They were so helpful.”
She did not go back to her doctor for a follow-up test to see whether she had recovered. “I assume I’m over it,” she said.
After she recovered, her headache persisted, so she went back to the doctor. He diagnosed a sinus infection. “I have allergies, and the ragweed count was so high I still don’t know if the headache was sinus-related or residual effects from COVID-19,” she said.
‘Take this seriously’
She has returned to her job playing the piano for the choir at Sunrise Middle School. A retired school social worker and bank teller, she also has returned to the gym, but she’s being careful. As she did before she got sick, she had worn a mask, maintained social distance and washed her hands often.
Since she recovered, she has told her story on her church’s Facebook page.
“I wanted people to know that this was real, and COVID is out there. So many people don’t believe we need to be careful,” she said. “I was lucky enough to have manageable symptoms. I really thought I was just having my usual allergy/sinus stuff.”
She still doesn’t know where she got COVID-19.
At age 66, Bascom has no underlying conditions and is in good physical shape. She controls hypertension with medication. Her blood type is Type A, “and my husband read a study that indicated that people with Type A have a better chance of catching COVID, and tend to have harsher symptoms, but I would consider mine mild. I never experienced shortness or breath, vomiting or diarrhea.”
She added, “Maybe I had a milder case because I did wear a mask. Studies show that people who wear masks can still get COVID-19, but their cases won’t be as severe.”
She worries about her father, 97, who still drives and socializes but is in lockdown in an assisted living facility in Claremore, Oklahoma. A resident there has tested positive, but “they have kept the residents safe,” she said.
“It breaks my heart to know that he could die because of a blood clot because of inactivity, or because some careless person brings the virus into his facility,” she said.
She added, “I am thankful to be here each and every day, but I feel sad knowing that so many people have died from this terrible virus. We really need to watch out for our neighbors, friends and family.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.