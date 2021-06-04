Survey, second draft of public school health standards coming after more speak out

Lacey Peters, with the Office of Teaching, Learning and Assessment that focuses on the state’s physical and health education at the Nebraska Department of Education, spoke to the crowd via Zoom about how the feedback the board has received will be used to structure and evaluate the standards, and there may be removal and addition of topics in the second draft of the proposed standards. There also may be rewording of topics and phrases that might be confusing. The content will be evaluated for the developmental appropriateness for all grade levels but especially lower grade levels, she said.

Work will begin this summer on the second draft and will be made available to the public this fall. The public will have a chance to voice their opinion in a survey that will have a more simplified design.

Board member Patti Gubbels with District 3 said that as early as the April board meeting, she has encouraged the writing of a second draft of the proposed standards. She also told the attendees to continue to voice their concerns and provide input about the second draft through the survey.