Survey for community members will help Kearney Public Schools create a Strategic Plan

— Identify the knowledge and skills a student should possess as a graduate of this school district.

— Identify what you believe are the top two most important areas the district might focus on to improve and expand learning facilities and grounds.

— If you could implement one change to benefit student success, what would it be?

The survey asks the following questions about the superintendent selection:

— What are the strengths and achievements of Kearney Public Schools and community?

— What critical issues will the district face in the next three years?

— What background, training or experience should the new superintendent possess?

— What leadership style and personal attributes are important in the new superintendent?