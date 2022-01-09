Survey for community members will help Kearney Public Schools create a Strategic Plan

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is in the research stages of developing a Strategic Plan.
The KPS Strategic Plan will be used to prioritize goals for the school district for the years 2022 to 2027. A vital part of the process is obtaining input from stakeholders.
The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education has scheduled a community survey for the purpose of obtaining insightful opinions about the future of education in the community. The survey also includes questions regarding the attributes desired in our next superintendent.
The community survey can be found at kearneypublicschools.org through Jan. 15. This survey is for people who are not current KPS parents or staff members. Separate surveys will be emailed directly to KPS parents and staff.
“This community survey is part of a larger Strategic Planning process,” said KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards, who plans to retire after the end of the school year. “It will give the Board of Education and our district administration the opportunity to hear ideas from community stakeholders.”
The survey asks the following questions about Strategic Planning:
— Identify the challenges that may impact the district in the next three to five years.
— Identify the knowledge and skills a student should possess as a graduate of this school district.
— Identify what you believe are the top two most important areas the district might focus on to improve and expand learning facilities and grounds.
— If you could implement one change to benefit student success, what would it be?
The survey asks the following questions about the superintendent selection:
— What are the strengths and achievements of Kearney Public Schools and community?
— What critical issues will the district face in the next three years?
— What background, training or experience should the new superintendent possess?
— What leadership style and personal attributes are important in the new superintendent?
The survey results will help formulate a vision and identify goals and strategies necessary to move the district forward to meet the challenges of the 21st century. During the planning process, the Strategic Planning Committee will be discussing the strengths, accomplishments and challenges of the school district, the vision and expectations for KPS schools, and the goals and objectives necessary to design our future.
“We are inviting staff members, parents, students, community leaders and other interested members of the public to work together with us — so that we may effectively plan for the future of our district and benefit our students,” said Edwards.
Representatives of the Nebraska Association of School Boards will facilitate the Strategic Planning process.