Supplemental food available for low-income seniors in Kearney area
Supplemental food available for low-income seniors in Kearney area

KEARNEY — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska offers the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for low-income seniors, age 60 and over, who meet income guidelines and cannot afford sufficient food.

The program’s guidelines are based on monthly income and the number of family members.

Enrollees receive a bi-monthly food box with meat, fruits and vegetables, along with nutrition education materials and referrals to other local agencies.

To qualify, participants must set up an appointment and bring proof of address and an ID or driver’s license. To request an appointment, call 308-865-5683 ext. 2.

