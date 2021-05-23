'Super blood moon' lunar eclipe to light up early morning sky

KEARNEY — While a “super blood moon” might sound like the stuff of science fiction, University of Nebraska at Kearney associate professor Joel Berrier knows exactly why the moon will look red — and bigger — early Wednesday morning.
“The red effect that you see, we always have that when we have a total lunar eclipse,” he said. “We should see the total eclipse on Wednesday, starting at about 3:45 a.m. and lasting for about two hours. We will get that blood moon effect, which is due to light refracting through our atmosphere.”
A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon all align, an event called a syzygy, a straight line configuration of three or more celestial bodies. Looking from the moon, the earth blots out the sun causing the moon to travel through the long shadow of the earth called the umbra. While in the umbra, the surface of the moon takes on a red or coppery glow, often called the Blood Moon.
“When you have a total lunar eclipse, you still have light from the sun reflecting off the surface of the moon at totality,” Berrier said.
“Earth acts to refract light through its atmosphere, which allows red light to pass through. That’s the same reason why we have red and orange in our sunsets. So, even though the moon is in the complete shadow of the earth, the earth bends some of that light through our atmosphere.”
The exact amount of red light on the moon depends on the amount of dust in our atmosphere. Events like forest fires or a volcanic eruption can effect how deep the color looks.
For casual astronomers, no special equipment is needed to see a lunar eclipse. A pair of binoculars can enhance the view and bring out details on the surface of the moon.
Some people also define the event on Wednesday as a supermoon. Due to the slightly elliptical orbit of the moon, it’s orbit occasionally causes the moon to be closer to the earth by about 600 kilometers. That difference makes the moon appear slightly larger during a supermoon event.
“We get more lunar eclipses than we do solar eclipses, just because of the way the moon orbits around the earth,” Berrier said. “The solar eclipses happen a couple times a year but most of the time it happens over water and we don’t get to see them. We see lunar eclipses more frequently because of the way the orbits line up.”
Berrier, who teaches physics at UNK, studied physics and astronomy at the University of California in Irvine, Calif. His primary fields of interest are galaxy formation theory and cosmology. He also studies large-scale structure formation and the mechanisms that drive galaxy evolution. His research explores the fundamental physics of the effects of dark matter on galaxy formation and on the large scale structure of the universe.
On a personal level, Berrier said he plans to check out the eclipse on Wednesday.
“I will probably get up towards the end of the eclipse because totality happens right before 6 a.m. and that’s when I usually start my day,” he said.