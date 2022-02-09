Sunrise Middle School student's essay goes to national competition

KEARNEY — Alexandra Johnson, a Sunrise Middle School student, has been awarded first place at the state level for her VFW Patriot’s Pen essay.

Her essay will advance to the VFW national competition. She is the first Sunrise Middle School student to have been selected for the national competition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t think Kearney has ever had someone’s essay chosen to compete at the national level. I know she is Sunrise’s first,” said Maggie Carson, Sunrise teacher. “Over 100,000 students participate in this contest, so to be 1 of 53 essays to be chosen to compete at the national level is quite an achievement.”

Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars conduct a nationwide youth essay competition giving students in grades 6-8 an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s topic is “How Can I Be a Good American?” The essay contest encourages young writers to examine America’s history along with their own personal experiences when composing a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views.

The contest consists of four levels. The first level is sponsored by our local VFW Post. Post winners advance to the VFW District (regional) level where one first-place winner is advanced to the state level. The first-place winner at the state level is then advanced into the VFW national competition. Johnson’s essay will receive at least a minimum of $500 at the national level. The first place national award is currently $5,000.