 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sunrise Middle School’s Hallman receives national recognition in ceramics

  • 0
"Family" by Bailey Hallam

Bailey Hallman, an eighth-grade student, created her ceramic work “Family,” which depicts a family of mice, and was one of 48 entries at the middle school level selected out of the entire nation for the exhibit.

 courtesy

KEARNEY — Ceramics created by Sunrise Middle School student Bailey Hallman were selected to show in the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition in February have been awarded the Bailey Pottery Equipment Award.

This award is given to 16 students by Jim and Anne Bailey of Bailey Ceramic Supply to recognize excellence at a national level.

Hallman, an eighth-grade student, created her ceramic work “Family,” which depicts a family of mice, and was one of 48 entries at the middle school level selected out of the entire nation for the exhibit.

Bailey’s ceramic piece was exhibited at the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition in Sacramento, California, with thousands of artists, curators, collectors, vendors and visitors from all over the world in attendance for the conference.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: 70% of non-organic U.S. produce carries pesticide residue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News