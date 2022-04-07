Sunrise Middle School’s Hallman receives national recognition in ceramics

KEARNEY — Ceramics created by Sunrise Middle School student Bailey Hallman were selected to show in the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition in February have been awarded the Bailey Pottery Equipment Award.

This award is given to 16 students by Jim and Anne Bailey of Bailey Ceramic Supply to recognize excellence at a national level.

Hallman, an eighth-grade student, created her ceramic work “Family,” which depicts a family of mice, and was one of 48 entries at the middle school level selected out of the entire nation for the exhibit.

Bailey’s ceramic piece was exhibited at the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition in Sacramento, California, with thousands of artists, curators, collectors, vendors and visitors from all over the world in attendance for the conference.