Sunday shooting victims identified; police looking for Kearney pair for questioning

KEARNEY — Two Lexington men have been identified as the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Kearney.

Kearney Police Department officers also are looking for a Kearney man and woman who police believe have information in the case, according to a KPD news release.

KPD believes the shooting is an isolated incident.

Jared M. Sinpaugh, 31, of Lexington died in the shooting at 823 W. 23rd St. A second victim, Joseph L. Garcia, 29, also of Lexington has been treated and released for his gunshot wound at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

KPD is trying to locate the residents of 823 W. 23rd St., Joshua J. Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney. KPD believes Morris and Chamberlin have information related to the investigation, the news release indicated.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, and believe Morris may have been injured during the shooting.

Investigators also are interested in any residential or business surveillance camera footage or information circulating on social media in reference to this case. Investigators have spoken with multiple witnesses and are working to identify the suspects, according to the news release.