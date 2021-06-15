Sunday Mass to resume at Pleasanton's St. Mary's Catholic Church

PLEASANTON — As COVID restrictions have relaxed, the Rev. Richard Piontkowski has seen a resurgence in people attending Mass.
“(It) is heartening and surprising to me. I’m seeing more and more people coming in and they all are saying the same thing. It’s something they’ve missed. We had all those Masses on TV, streaming and all that. ... (They) watched on TV, but it’s not the same,” Piontkowski said.
Piontkowski serves Our Lady of Lourdes in Ravenna, St. Mary’s in Pleasanton, St. Josaphat in Loup City, St. Francis in Ashton and St. Gabriel in Hazard, but weekly Saturday and Sunday Mass is held only at Ravenna and Loup City.
Parishioners will have another opportunity for Sunday Mass when Pleasanton begins holding a monthly service the last Sunday of each month. The first service will be 10:30 a.m. June 27.
When Piontkowski began serving the area, he was told he could have four Masses on Sunday per year at St. Mary’s. If there was a special occasion, he would schedule a Sunday service there.
But he could see there was an opportunity to add more to the community.
“This parish has two wonderful things going for it. First of all, there are a lot of young (people) and second, its closeness to Kearney. One of the things that has been hurting the parish, people instead of going to Ravenna for Mass on Sundays or Saturdays will go to Kearney for Mass, St. James or Prince of Peace, because there you can eat, shop and everything else,” he explained.
When he announced the news about the monthly service at St. Mary’s, he was surprised by the parishioners’ excitement.
“I thought it was just a minor thing but for them this is major,” he said. “A lot of times they go to Ravenna or Kearney, but at the same time they know this is their home.”
Piontkowski hopes by holding a monthly Mass in Pleasanton, people will continue to form a community there and want to stay in town.
“The people here are wonderful. You’ve got all good churches here. The school is great. You’ve got lots and lots of opportunities here,” he said.
Although Piontkowski is optimistic about the services, there are some caveats. The arrangement depends on retired priests to fill in at Ravenna or Loup City when Piontkowski is at Pleasanton, and things can change at the last minute due to illness or poor health. If people want to check on services, they can reach Piontkowski via his cellphone.
“The older priests they like to do it. They like to get out to see people. They are all great guys,” he said.
The monthly Sunday services at St. Mary’s will continue until December when they will decide whether to continue it. Piontkowski knows Pleasanton parishioners want the Sunday Mass to be permanent, but even if it changes, they will continue to be dedicated to their church.
“When I first got here five years ago, they had already planned new carpet. ... They took out the pews, and this is all new carpet. ... A couple years ago they said, ‘I think we will paint the place,’ and they just do it. It’s hard to find that type of self-starting commitment to anything, let alone just the church, but they are committed,” he said.