Sunday Mass to resume at Pleasanton's St. Mary's Catholic Church

PLEASANTON — As COVID restrictions have relaxed, the Rev. Richard Piontkowski has seen a resurgence in people attending Mass.

“(It) is heartening and surprising to me. I’m seeing more and more people coming in and they all are saying the same thing. It’s something they’ve missed. We had all those Masses on TV, streaming and all that. ... (They) watched on TV, but it’s not the same,” Piontkowski said.

Piontkowski serves Our Lady of Lourdes in Ravenna, St. Mary’s in Pleasanton, St. Josaphat in Loup City, St. Francis in Ashton and St. Gabriel in Hazard, but weekly Saturday and Sunday Mass is held only at Ravenna and Loup City.

Parishioners will have another opportunity for Sunday Mass when Pleasanton begins holding a monthly service the last Sunday of each month. The first service will be 10:30 a.m. June 27.

When Piontkowski began serving the area, he was told he could have four Masses on Sunday per year at St. Mary’s. If there was a special occasion, he would schedule a Sunday service there.

But he could see there was an opportunity to add more to the community.