Sun Theater in Holdrege modernized but retains history

HOLDREGE — “If you build it, they will come.”

That famous quote from “Field of Dreams” has adorned the marquee of the Holdrege Sun Theater and Event Venue for months as construction crews have been busy making it come to fruition. The theater has been rebuilt, and now it’s time for the crowds to come.

The business will open its doors for a grand opening April 15. Adjacent Entertainment LLC purchased the Sun in the fall of 2020 from Strategic Community Investments Group with the intention of giving back and supporting the local community.

“Adjacent’s vision for this is for the community. It’s somewhere else for people to go for entertainment. There’s just not a lot in Holdrege so it just gives us something here and for all the surrounding towns,” said Jennifer Johnson, director of operations for Adjacent Entertainment.

The Sun is approximately 100 years old and was pretty much gutted, Johnson said. The age of the building and shipping delays caused the construction project to take longer than they had initially planned.

Adjacent Entertainment wanted to keep as much history in the building as possible so the hardwood floors in the theater were refurbished, and there is an exposed brick wall in the lobby. The old ceiling tiles were repurposed to use behind the concession counter. The bathrooms were moved from the south side of the building back to the north side.

The lobby was expanded, and it now can be used to hold meetings and events. There is a mezzanine behind the stadium seating that will feature leather chairs, side tables and handicapped-accessible spaces. The theater has 148 stadium seats, and guests will enjoy films from a new 4K projector. Movie-goers can get concessions of popcorn, candy and pop as well as beer and wine on Fridays and Saturdays. Alcohol will not be served on Sundays.

Because the Sun has only one screen, it will operate as a sub-run or second-run theater.

“But we are excited that the first couple of movies we’re showing are going to be first-run movies,” Johnson said. The first movies showing at the Sun have yet to be announced.

During the week of April 11-15, there will be an open house and tours. The Sun will honor past gift cards from the previous owners, and patrons are encouraged to come in during the opening week to exchange the gift cards. There will be a matinée and evening movie associated with Easter on April 15, and the Sun will be closed April 16-17. The first new release film will hit the screen April 22.

Movies will be shown only Friday-Sunday when the Sun opens, but Johnson would like to add more events and showings in the future.

“My plan is to hopefully do some old movies during the week and have our own theme nights, like a throwback Thursday. The sky’s the limit right now. There are definitely a lot of opportunities,” she said.