Sumner teen selected for Adrian Smith's 2022-23 Youth Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-23 academic school year.

Bart Beattie of Sumner was selected as a member of the Youth Advisory Council.

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

The council is open to Third District sophomore, junior and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.