Sumner siblings filling demand with Sassy Sisters Swine pork sales

“Our problem was just getting started,” said Mekenzie, a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “We had to figure a lot of stuff out, but we decided to take a leap of faith and start really small and just grow.”

“Starting small” also meant serving only the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller community, basically a 50-mile radius between Kearney and Lexington.

They knew that with the COVID-19 pandemic, local markets have become more popular because many people want to know where their food comes from. Also, people wanted to keep their freezers full during the pandemic.

They also promoted the fact that they could deliver their meat after local processing.

As the sisters started out, they relied heavily on social media for such things, including finding a USDA-certified processor. They learned that many processors are not USDA-certified. Others were booked for months.

The nitty-gritty

Every two months, the sisters take four or five hogs to the processor they found in Diller, west of Beatrice. It’s three hours from Sumner, “but their work is super good, and it’s USDA-certified,” Mekenzie said.

But the process is far from simple.