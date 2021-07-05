Sumner celebrates 70th annual July 3-4 rodeo, celebration

SUMNER — For the 70th year the Sumner Saddle Club hosted a July 3-4 celebration rodeo.
The rodeo was part of Sumner’s annual July 4th event in northern Dawson County. In addition to the rodeo the day included a parade, sand volleyball, fireman’s barbecue, karaoke, cornhole tournament, climbing wall, mechanical bull, bungee trampoline, water slide, laser tag, fireworks and a street dance with Sweetwater. Tours were also given at the Sumner School.
The rodeo included RCA 7 Valleys Rodeo Teen Madison Anderson, 17, of Taylor.