Summer sidewalk sales July 28-30 on The Bricks

KEARNEY — Shoppers can hit The Bricks for savings during downtown Kearney’s annual summer sidewalk sales on July 28-30, said Kelsey Anderson, the city of Kearney’s downtown coordinator.

The list of participating businesses includes, but is not limited to: ABC Drug, The All In Boutique, Bow & Arrow Boutique, Buffalo Records, Central Mercantile, The Denim Bar, Edith Joi Boutique, Fanci That Boutique, Hello Beautiful Bridal, Home Within, Kate’s Boutique & Botanicals, Olde Towne Alchemy, Paint Paradise, Rustic Patch, Simply Blessed Boutique, Suite Child, Syndicate Games, The Urban Retreat & Wee Cycle Consignment & Boutique.

Some locations will have their sales outdoors on the sidewalks and some will hold their sales indoors.

Anderson said more information about the summer sidewalk sales is available on the Downtown Kearney: The Bricks Facebook page.

