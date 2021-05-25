Summer reading, programming starting at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library invites readers of all ages to join online for a “Tails and Tales” reading challenge and fun summer programming.

Challenge sheets will be available for youths, teens and adults on the library’s website, kearneylib.org, on June 1.

Challenge sheets returned by 5 p.m. July 31will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Be sure to “like” the library’s Facebook page and watch for prizes and giveaways on KPL’s virtual kickoff to summer on June 1. Patrons visiting the library on June 1, or a Bookmobile stop the week of June 1, will receive a giveaway item while supplies last.

Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, summer programming will consist of take-and-make and online programming. Register for programs at cityofkearney.org/Activities.

For more information visit the library’s website or call 308-233-3282.