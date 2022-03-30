‘Suite Child Aqua’ part of overall makeover in downtown Kearney

KEARNEY — For nine years Suite Child has been a memorable part of shopping experiences in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks.

Owner Jamie Frerichs said her store’s emphasis on customer service, the latest baby and toddler fashions, and helpful products for families welcoming home new ones is bringing customers back for more.

“We understood just how overwhelming becoming a parent is. It was an opportunity to bring together outstanding products and make it simpler for families,” Frerichs said about the philosophy guiding her boutique for little ones and the big people who love them.

“So many of our customers to the Kearney store travel from far away,” Frerichs said. It’s a sign that her promotions are effective, but what really gets her heart pumping is hearing customers say it was word-of-mouth that brought them to her shop.

Now Suite Child fans have another reason to be excited. The store at 2304 Central Ave. has a bright new look that begins with what Frerich’s describes as her store’s brand color, “Suite Child Aqua.”

It’s like pouring the Caribbean Sea into a bucket. Suite Child’s awning and interior ceiling now are dripping with the brand color. There’s all new lighting and wood flooring, but the flooring has a modern feel and color.

The makeover is a considerable expense, Frerichs said, but the city of Kearney’s facade grant program funneled stimulus money to Suite Child and other downtown businesses, making the cosmetic improvements feasible.

Hanging in there during the pandemic required Frerichs to be constantly alert for challenges but also poised for opportunities. She said it’s an experience that left her feeling cautious about the future but convinced her that Suite Child will succeed.

Why so confident? She said it starts with the basics: good people, good service and good product. She also stresses the support of her husband, Nathan. He farms near Axtell.

“He is incredibly supportive of our business. He loves to see how we’ve really grown this during the last nine years,” Frerichs said.

Their Kearney store is one of two Suite Child shops they operate. The second store is in Elkhorn, near Omaha.

In her nine years in business, Frerichs said she’s learned it’s an “incredible amount of work,” but it’s rewarding, especially recording year-over-year growth.

She credits her employees. The Kearney Suite Child employs three full-time and three part-time on its staff.

“I have an amazing team of people who work on this Suite Child team, and we’re with families at the happy times of their lives,” she said.

She said Suite Child fought through the past two years. There’s no guarantee the pandemic has passed, but Frerichs said investing in the business is exciting. Frerichs said it also is exciting to prepare for the upcoming market in Las Vegas. It’s the first in-person merchandise market in almost three years.

When Frerichs arrives in Las Vegas she’ll be scouting for the latest products that can make a difference in her customers’ lives.

“I know we’re going to succeed because we always find the best products,” she said.

Suite Child carries a selection of clothing for babies, toddlers and kids up to age 6. There is nursery furniture, blankets and bedding, books, toys, games, puzzles, essentials for feeding and meal time, bathing, safe sleep and breastfeeding, three- and four-wheel gear to get around with baby, and a section of locally made “no place like Nebraska” fashions. Babies can also join Loper Nation or wear Creighton Bluejays colors.

Frerichs, her staff and other downtown businesses will celebrate Suite Child’s new look with a chamber ribbon cutting 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

“We also are going to celebrate nine years of business on May 1,” she said.