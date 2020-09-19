Suicide survivor runs 85 miles wanting to help even one person

MILLER — Paul Gonzalez was battling cold and fatigue, but he kept running.
His ankles hurt. His knees were buckling. His muscles throbbed. It was chilly. It was raining.
Finally, after Paul had run 85 miles in 19 straight hours, his brother Martin intervened and drove him home, cutting short his 100-mile solo marathon. “Martin saw how broken I was, but I was willing to go past that threshold,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez, who is in his 20s, has faced much worse. He’s a four-time suicide survivor.
His participation in the Sept. 9-10 24-hour, 100-mile fundraising Miles That Matter — You Matter marathon was a personal mission to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The event took place in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day and National Suicide Prevention Month.
“I don’t want others to feel what I have felt. I want everyone to find peace with themselves. I have been able to find peace through physical training. It helps sharpen my mind by challenging me,” Gonzalez said.
Rain, cold
Gonzalez of Miller started running in the rain at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Hilltop Mall parking lot. He headed north to Glenwood Corners, ran west on Highway 40 to Miller, south on Highway 183 to Elm Creek and Holdrege, then east on Highway 6 to Axtell.
“I expected it to be warm. My brother brought me a raincoat, but in the beginning, that made me more dehydrated,” he said. “The pavement got so cold that the rain froze on it, so I was running in the mud on the side of the road.”
By 8 p.m., it was dark. Both traffic and the rain diminished. “It was a lot cooler than I expected. I’d be sweating. I’d get overheated and bloated. Then I’d get cold. The temperature was constantly shifting,” he said.
He had two hiking poles for support, but “after a time, I had a hard time standing up. I was going to tape my legs to keep my ankles in place, and tape up my knees so they wouldn’t bend,” he said. He slowed to a walk. He had no headlamp, but Martin followed him in a pickup. “He was my light during the night,” Gonzalez said.
Dark months
Gonzalez knows he is fortunate to be alive. His struggles began with depression in 2016. “It was a rough time, but nobody knew what I was going through. I kept a lot to myself,” he said. One day, he purposefully overdosed on medication, but he survived. “Maybe my body was resilient. I don’t know, but it didn’t work,” he said.
He tried again two years later. He went out to the pasture with a friend’s firearm and aimed, but the firearm didn’t go off. “I wasn’t myself anymore. It was like watching a movie and seeing somebody else. I didn’t tell anybody,” he said.
In August 2018, Gonzalez tried suicide again, this time with medication. He got very sick, but he survived. He had quit his job and live with his brother, but his brother worked all day, so he was home alone.
He had told friends he was depressed, “but they were going through their own problems. I didn’t want anybody to know how messed up I was. I didn’t want to become a huge problem.”
Richard Young
He tried suicide again in October 2018 by downing a big bottle of whiskey in 10 seconds and taking medication, but he lived to tell about it. “I must have a high alcohol tolerance. I’d been drinking a lot in the past few months, and it didn’t affect me,” he said.
This time, a family member took him to Richard Young Behavioral Health Center, but he told the staff it was just a slip-up. He didn’t tell them about his previous attempts. He told doctors he was fine, and they let him leave.
“Looking back, I probably should have stayed there because every day afterward, I thought about taking my life. It was really rough,” he said.
He lived with his brother but rarely stepped out of the basement. He was in a “very dark place” when, by accident, he saw a YouTube video about David Goggins, a former U.S. Army Ranger and now an ultra-marathon runner. Something happened. Gonzalez began watching that video every day. “He overcame his own insecurities and depression and now he’s one of the toughest men on earth. I wanted that for myself,” he said.
Gonzalez watched a David Goggins video every morning. He listened to “Can’t Hurt Me,” an audio book of Goggins’ life story. “Everybody should read that. It’s about challenging yourself to overcome life’s problems,” he said.
Soon he decided to start moving. “I realized that if I moved 1 percent more than I was doing, first just sitting up, and then sitting up and watching TV, I was doing better than I was before,” he said.
He told himself he was going to sit up, and he did. Then he told himself he was going for a walk. “I went from lying down to going on a walk for a few minutes. I went one mile, then five miles, 10 miles, 26 miles. I started running here and there, and every so often, I would start lifting weights,” he said.
Again, he quotes Goggins: “Do the hard things in life and your life will be easy. Do the easy things in life and your life will be hard.”
Gonzalez added, “I believe if you’re not moving, there’s no energy. You need to keep moving constantly. This was new to me. Everyone has the capability of doing more. Once you get past the pain in your life, you go through a different door.”
Marathon ‘training’
He began lifting weights. He started doing 26-mile, eight-hour hikes on back roads near Miller. Sometimes he’d wear a backpack or a 40-pound vest “to make it more challenging.” Then COVID hit, and his training halted.
In August, he learned about the 100-mile Miles That Matter-You Matter marathon in early September. “I don’t enjoy running, but this was challenging, so I had to do it. I wasn’t really in shape, but when I’m driven to do something, nothing matters anymore,” he said.
Although he still was subsisting on chocolate doughnuts and Coca-Cola, he trained for just three weeks. First, he ran three miles. Then he ran five miles. Then 10 miles.
As he prepared, he emailed Buffalo County Community Partners to get a link to put the event on his personal Facebook page, but an assistant saw that email and offered to donate $10 to his effort. He was touched. The effort grew. On the days of his marathon, BCCP raised more than $1,000.
“My goal wasn’t to make money, but just to help one person. If I helped one person, this marathon would be a success,” he said.
BCCP, meanwhile, was so impressed they passed the word to others, and when he finished the marathon, members of BCCP and affiliates of The Hope and Healing Partnership: McKenna’s Rae of Hope, Central Nebraska LOSS Team, and BCCP Suicide Prevention Coalition, all aimed at preventing suicide — came to Yanney Park to greet him.
“I was amazed. These people are talented and hardworking. I can’t express how fortunate I was to work with them,” he said. After the run, he received a free pair of running shoes from The Sporting Edge at Hilltop Mall, courtesy of a supporter.
‘I found peace’
Gonzalez embraces his new life. He wants to do more marathons, like the Badwater 135 in Death Valley. He wants to raise money for non-profits, launch a fitness app and help others with personal training.
“I want to get into the best shape of my life. It’s funny how as I got healthier and started eating healthier, I am doing better. My friends were shocked. A lot of them didn’t believe I could do this,” he said.
“I found peace. They could say tornadoes are coming, or lightning or floods, and I would still go out to run a mile or two. It’s like I was bottom of the sewer and now I’m on a mountaintop,” he said.
“To go from such a dark place where there no hope, and then visualizing a goal and reaching it gives me a feeling of accomplishment I cannot describe. It’s a great feeling. I used to think that sharing my story was a weakness, but I’ve found that true strength comes from being able to express yourself,” Gonzalez said.
Too often, he said, people watch TV or use their phones to stay distracted. “As Goggins said, ‘Do the hard things in life, and your life will be easy. Do the easy things in life and your life will be hard.’ I haven’t even cracked the foundation of what the mind is capable of,” he said.
