Suicide survivor runs 85 miles wanting to help even one person

“I expected it to be warm. My brother brought me a raincoat, but in the beginning, that made me more dehydrated,” he said. “The pavement got so cold that the rain froze on it, so I was running in the mud on the side of the road.”

By 8 p.m., it was dark. Both traffic and the rain diminished. “It was a lot cooler than I expected. I’d be sweating. I’d get overheated and bloated. Then I’d get cold. The temperature was constantly shifting,” he said.

He had two hiking poles for support, but “after a time, I had a hard time standing up. I was going to tape my legs to keep my ankles in place, and tape up my knees so they wouldn’t bend,” he said. He slowed to a walk. He had no headlamp, but Martin followed him in a pickup. “He was my light during the night,” Gonzalez said.

Dark months

Gonzalez knows he is fortunate to be alive. His struggles began with depression in 2016. “It was a rough time, but nobody knew what I was going through. I kept a lot to myself,” he said. One day, he purposefully overdosed on medication, but he survived. “Maybe my body was resilient. I don’t know, but it didn’t work,” he said.