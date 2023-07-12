KEARNEY — If it’s July, it’s time to Stuff the Bus.

Stuff the Bus, an annual effort of Dobytown Kiwanis, will be held in the Walmart parking lot 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The public is invited to bring school supplies for the club’s Back 2 School Backpack Program, where backpacks are provided for children in need.

Desired items include pens, pencils, highlighters, dry erase markers, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, glue sticks, school glue, Crayola markers, Crayola crayons, scissors (blunt and pointed) and pencil boxes.

Monetary donations can also be given to volunteers in the bus. Kiwanians will purchase any additional school supplies needed before July 31, when the backpacks will be picked up by children who have registered for them.

The public can place school supplies in Stuff the Bus donation boxes at eight Kearney locations no later than Sunday:

Alpha Rehab, 920 E. 56th St.

First National Bank, 2223 Second Ave.

Cabela's, 3600 Highway 30.

CHI Pediatrics.

KRMC Outreach and Community Development.

Just for Ladies, 1540 W. 56th St.

Parker/Baldwins, 4400 East Highway 30.

Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 1319 Fifth Ave.

Dobytown Kiwanis works closely with the United Way and Kearney Public Schools on this effort.

Dobytown Kiwanis will also hold its annual garage sale 4-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 4511 Sixth Ave. Enter the church social hall through the door north of the main doors.

Dobytown members can pick up large items. Call Don Erickson at 308-440-2207 or Arlyn Hinrichs at 308-440-9714.

Last year, the club raised $1,500 on its garage sale. This year’s proceeds will go to Nebraska Teeth Forever, a program at Two Rivers Public Health Service for young children’s dental health.

In June, club members met for a morning of cutting, pressing and stitching to complete 60 decorated pillowcases for Royal Family Kids Camp, which serves children who have suffered abuse.

The pillowcases brighten campers' rooms and go home with each camper.