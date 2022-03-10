Study of North Platte River set for spring

NORTH PLATTE — A study of changes, challenges and opportunities related to the North Platte River will be initiated this spring by River Design Group Inc.

This technical study was commissioned by members of Vision for an Ecologically Sound Platte River, an informal collective of researchers, environmental nonprofits and natural resource management entities focused on building long-term social and ecological benefits throughout the Platte River Basin in Nebraska.

The amount of water that the North Platte River can carry without causing local flooding has decreased over time because of sediment and plants filling in the river’s channel near the city of North Platte. Strategies to restore the river’s capacity to carry water downstream could increase recreational opportunities, improve habitat for important Platte River species such as sandhill cranes and whooping cranes, and decrease future flooding impacts.

River Design Group’s study will consider multiple factors related to the North Platte River’s decreased capacity to carry streamflow and develop innovative and practical potential solutions to this problem. Throughout the investigation, River Design Group and VESPR will be working closely with FYRA Engineering, who will provide an additional review of the study results – supporting the goal of this effort to be comprehensive and scientifically sound.

As River Design Group moves forward with their study, VESPR will continue conversations with members of the North Platte community to support future river-related activities that benefit wildlife, while also enhancing the quality of life and safety of residents.

The project has been funded by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Crane Trust, Audubon Nebraska, The Nature Conservancy and Ducks Unlimited. For more information on River Design Group’s technical study of the North Platte River, contact Andy Caven with the Crane Trust at acaven@cranetrust.org or Melissa Mosier with Audubon Nebraska at melissa.mosier@audubon.org.