 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Students working to rebuild Halsey 4-H camp

  • Updated
  • 0
Halsey Fire

The Bovee Fire destroyed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp near Halsey.

 COURTESY

Huge fires are rapidly growing out west. "We knew there was a fire we just didn't think it would reach us," said Paisley Bamberg, a fire evacuee. From Nebraska and Wyoming to Washington, Oregon and California, at least 60 large fires were burning in the West in early August. Dry forecasts are meeting hot temperatures and cooking up a deadly recipe for inferno.

HALSEY — Because so many youth groups use the facilities, a group of students has launched a campaign to rebuild the 4-H camp lost to the Bovee range fire in October.

The campaign is organized so that all Nebraskans can participate in the rebuilding effort, according to a press release.

All proceeds from the T-shirt campaign will go directly to the 4-H Foundation Fund to rebuild the Halsey camp.

Among the many young people who use the 4-H facilities are the National Honor Society at Arnold High School, local 4-H clubs, the 2022 RYLA attendees and the recently chartered Central Nebraska Interact Club.

Founding member of the Interact group Delaney Rogers and Rotarian Scott McLaughlin designed the front and back of a T-shirt and sweatshirt that are being sold for the rebuilding campaign.

People are also reading…

To purchase T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, go to: halseystrongfundraiser2022. All proceeds will go the 4-H Foundation Fund for the rebuilding.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News