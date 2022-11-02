Students working to rebuild Halsey 4-H camp

HALSEY — Because so many youth groups use the facilities, a group of students has launched a campaign to rebuild the 4-H camp lost to the Bovee range fire in October.

The campaign is organized so that all Nebraskans can participate in the rebuilding effort, according to a press release.

All proceeds from the T-shirt campaign will go directly to the 4-H Foundation Fund to rebuild the Halsey camp.

Among the many young people who use the 4-H facilities are the National Honor Society at Arnold High School, local 4-H clubs, the 2022 RYLA attendees and the recently chartered Central Nebraska Interact Club.

Founding member of the Interact group Delaney Rogers and Rotarian Scott McLaughlin designed the front and back of a T-shirt and sweatshirt that are being sold for the rebuilding campaign.

To purchase T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, go to: halseystrongfundraiser2022. All proceeds will go the 4-H Foundation Fund for the rebuilding.