Students returning to college, 'pandemic fatigue' both factors in rising COVID-19 numbers, Two Rivers epidemiologist says

KEARNEY — COVID-19 appears to be on the upswing in Buffalo County.
Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 24 cases Wednesday, 15 on Tuesday, 16 last weekend and 21 on Aug. 27. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 19 hospitalized patients Thursday morning, compared with eight just 24 hours earlier.
Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said two age groups are most affected: people 18-29, and 50-59.
He said in the entire Two Rivers region — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties — the positivity rate of COVID-19 has averaged 10.5 percent of those tested since Two Rivers began keeping COVID-19 records on March 20.
In Buffalo County, that figure had been 10 percent, but in August, tests were positive for 14 percent in ages 18-23, and 16 percent of college-age students. “That is high,” Menon said.
Part of that is due to students returning to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Many UNK students who get tested provide their home addresses, such as Hastings or St. Paul or Valentine, rather than Kearney. Officials in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services send case numbers to health departments in those home counties. Those local health departments, Menon said, recognize the error and transfer case figures to the counties where the students actually are residing. That is why the number of cases in Buffalo County has risen since UNK resumed classes on Aug. 24.
Also, the reopening of colleges put more people living and attending classes together in compact areas. “Many students have COVID but are asymptomatic,” he said.
Finally, he said people are tired of the limitations with COVID-19.
“Everybody is going through pandemic fatigue, tired of the social distancing and masking. Also, a big driver in this is children, and many are asymptomatic,” he said.
