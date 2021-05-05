Students learn teamwork, problem solving on Oregon Trail journey through Kearney

“So it’s like rope, pots and pans, food, all the things they will need throughout the day,” Troy said.

They are also encouraged to bring other items they can use for trading, such as seeds, candles, soap, etc. Each item is labeled so it can be returned to the students at the end of the day.

The kids depart from Independence, Missouri, a.k.a Central Elementary, at 9 a.m. and they encountered their first challenge right away.

“The decisions that they make just can’t be for themselves. They have to think about their whole family. ... Right as we were starting we went into the grass by Central. It was like, ‘I can’t get the cart to move.’ It’s like, ‘You have people to help you. You’ve got to learn to work together,’” Troy said.

The students traverse the trail while making stops at Fort Kearny and Fort Laramie to trade items for water and food. Pioneer Park poses as a trading post. During the trading process, students may make the mistake of trading an item they may need in the future.

“I think sometimes it’s just learning about teamwork. Sometimes they just want to look out for themselves, and they don’t realize that something that they do might affect their whole family, like if they trade away their rope,” Troy said.