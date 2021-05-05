Students learn teamwork, problem solving on Oregon Trail journey through Kearney

KEARNEY — The Franklin family stopped at the top of Windlass Hill with no way to get their wagon down the steep terrain.
Earlier in the day, a member of the family traded their rope for beef jerky. One of the family members ran down the hill to borrow a rope from another family and raced back up to help bring the wagon down.
The venture down the hill was just one part of a field trip Central Elementary fourth graders took Tuesday to re-enact a journey on the Oregon Trail.
Central Elementary fourth-grade teachers Troy and Caryn Saulsbury began the field trip about 15 years ago after attending a Quantum Learning workshop.
“There was a school up in like Wisconsin or something that did something similar. They just kind of walked it so we expanded the idea with the shopping carts,” Troy explained. “With some grants and different things, we were able to purchase a lot of the stuff.”
Last week, the students took shopping carts that the school purchased from Bob’s SuperStore when it closed and transformed them into their covered wagons. Dowels are ziptied to the cart, and they use twine to tie the cover.
The cart is lined with brown paper to make it look more like a wagon. The students are divided into a group of three or four, and they are given a pioneer family name. Each student is sent home with a letter about items their family will need for the trip.
“So it’s like rope, pots and pans, food, all the things they will need throughout the day,” Troy said.
They are also encouraged to bring other items they can use for trading, such as seeds, candles, soap, etc. Each item is labeled so it can be returned to the students at the end of the day.
The kids depart from Independence, Missouri, a.k.a Central Elementary, at 9 a.m. and they encountered their first challenge right away.
“The decisions that they make just can’t be for themselves. They have to think about their whole family. ... Right as we were starting we went into the grass by Central. It was like, ‘I can’t get the cart to move.’ It’s like, ‘You have people to help you. You’ve got to learn to work together,’” Troy said.
The students traverse the trail while making stops at Fort Kearny and Fort Laramie to trade items for water and food. Pioneer Park poses as a trading post. During the trading process, students may make the mistake of trading an item they may need in the future.
“I think sometimes it’s just learning about teamwork. Sometimes they just want to look out for themselves, and they don’t realize that something that they do might affect their whole family, like if they trade away their rope,” Troy said.
After leaving the trading posts, the pioneers make their way across Highway 30, which symbolizes crossing of the Platte River. At Harmon Park, they will go down Windlass Hill to Ash Hollow where they stop for lunch.
Caryn’s mom cooks the group a pioneer lunch of ham, beans, cornbread, beef jerky and a cookie. But the students must present a pot or pan and a food item to their teachers before they can eat.
Many students traded these items and had to ask their fellow travelers for help, but they all soon settled on blankets around their wagons to enjoy a picnic lunch.
They listened to some pioneer songs before making the trek with their wagons up the Rocky Mountains, which are found in the Harmon Park rock garden.
“That is a struggle to get through because you know it’s bumpy, rocky. They have to work together as teams. There are some really thin bridges they have to get across. The back wheels don’t fit, just the front wheels. They have to lift the front and guide it across. It’s fun to see them problem solve to get through the Rocky Mountains,” Troy said.
Once they finish traveling the Rocky Mountains, the pioneers reach Register Cliff — the wall at Apollo Park — where they sign their names with chalk. The group then ventures back to their school with the highway representing the Snake River and ending at their final destination of Oregon — back at Central Elementary.
Throughout the day, the students make stops to journal about the trip, and Caryn takes photos throughout the field trip that can be added to the journals later.
“They are a really cool keepsake,” Troy said.
As the students get close to or past their typical lunchtime, arguments may start, but this year’s group did really well working together, Troy said. Seeing what they have learned be brought to life is one of the best parts of the field trip for the teachers.
“All these things that they have learned we are putting to use today. It’s fun to see that knowledge come through,” Troy said.
Caryn added, “It’s so fun watching them imagine and play into it and problem solve and just embrace the day. We are not at Harmon; we are at Ash Hollow right now. That’s what I love the most. They remember forever.”