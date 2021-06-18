Students learn Kearney history 'rubbing' cemetery headstones

KEARNEY — Sunrise Middle School students were introduced to Kearney’s most influential figures at the Kearney Cemetery this week. The students used a technique called “grave rubbing” to research the tombstones and bring their stories to life.
The summer project is through the Buffalo County Historical Society Trails & Rails Museum.
“We gave (the students) a list of names and told them just enough about the person to kind of pique their interest,” said Lisa Atchison, a Buffalo County Historical Society Trails & Rails Museum volunteer. “And then Pat (Neff) and I spent days out here in the cemetery finding these people. And it was like, after we studied them so much, it was kind of like meeting an old friend.”
Atchison and Pat Neff, who also is a volunteer, marked the graves with shimmering pinwheels to guide the students.
“We’ve spent a lot of time at the cemetery and it’s kind of become a compulsion,” Neff said.
On Tuesday morning, 20 middle school students followed maps of the cemetery. When the students spotted their pinwheel-marked grave, they got down on their hands and knees to clean the tombstone and begin the grave rubbing process.
“You just tape a piece of paper on the (tombstone),” said Keenan Evans, 11. “And you take a crayon, and you just rub it, and it shows up on the paper.”
When the grave rubbing is complete, the pressure from the crayon reveals the image of the tombstone on the piece of paper, as well as its texture and letter impressions.
Many students were pleased with their results.
“I might later, at some point during the summer, go to my grandparents’ farm and do gravestone rubbings and in one of their fields, because there used to be a town there,” said Zoey Sandmeier, 12. “So there was a cemetery, and at least two of the gravestones were left, so I might try to do rubbing on those. I live here, and it’s interesting to know the history of where you live.”
The students did grave rubbings of mayors, sheriffs, businessmen, philanthropists and artists. All were influential in the development of Kearney, starting as early as the 1870s.
Also sought out were the graves of children who died while in an area industrial school in the late 1800s.
After rolling up their large sheets of paper, the students will look through the archives for information about their person’s life.
Until then, all they know about the people are important dates and their names.
“So my person who I studied was Peter John Paul,” said Katelynn Slack, 10. “He was born in 1907 and died in 1988. He was in World War II, 1941-45.”
The grave rubbing, old photos and research will be displayed on boards at the Art in the Park event on July 10-11 in Harmon Park. Atchison said they want to record the students presenting on their historical figures too.
The students are a part of the summer academic program led by the Kearney Community Learning Center. In the past, they helped the Buffalo County Historical Society with building a butterfly garden at the Trails & Rails Museum and painting merry-go-rounds, park benches and picnic tables.
The point is to teach the students about volunteering and Kearney’s rich past.
“We have a lot of that they didn’t choose because there are a lot of influential people buried out here,” Atchison said. “But that’s what we’re hoping to do is to just teach that Kearney just didn’t suddenly appear and to give them a little bit of appreciation for their history here.”