Students learn Kearney history 'rubbing' cemetery headstones

When the grave rubbing is complete, the pressure from the crayon reveals the image of the tombstone on the piece of paper, as well as its texture and letter impressions.

Many students were pleased with their results.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I might later, at some point during the summer, go to my grandparents’ farm and do gravestone rubbings and in one of their fields, because there used to be a town there,” said Zoey Sandmeier, 12. “So there was a cemetery, and at least two of the gravestones were left, so I might try to do rubbing on those. I live here, and it’s interesting to know the history of where you live.”

The students did grave rubbings of mayors, sheriffs, businessmen, philanthropists and artists. All were influential in the development of Kearney, starting as early as the 1870s.

Also sought out were the graves of children who died while in an area industrial school in the late 1800s.

After rolling up their large sheets of paper, the students will look through the archives for information about their person’s life.

Until then, all they know about the people are important dates and their names.