Students kept Kearney teacher at Glenwood Elementary for 39 years

“They were so genuine and just had this love for learning,” she said. “It just felt like I had so much value and so much purpose that it became what I wanted to do more than anything. I didn’t want to go anywhere anymore.”

Giddings spent many nights praying about whether she should retire, but it felt like the right time, she said. She wants to spend more time with her grandchildren, two children, her husband Larry and her sister, who lives in Colorado. But she still plans to stay involved with kids.

“I would like to stay involved with children and in their lives that somehow maybe I can reach out to them and have an impact somehow. ... I still want to have a purpose every morning. I want to have a focus. I’m just not sure what that will look like yet, but hopefully it involves kids,” she explained.

Giddings is looking forward to a little slower pace in the next chapter of her life, but she is going to miss the relationships she has built with her coworkers and her students.

“I’ve had so many years that have blessed me more than I will ever be able to fathom. ... I know I’m just a little piece to their puzzle. If I can be a piece that helps them create a puzzle that paints a beautiful picture in life, then I will have done my job,” she said.