Students headed to Kearney to learn about peer education

KEARNEY — More than 400 Nebraska students will gather Monday for the 2022 Nebraska FCCLA Peer Education Conference at the Holiday Inn in Kearney.

The conference will focus on issues related to family and consumer science education as well as the FCCLA national programs that center on healthy relationships and physical, emotional and mental wellness. The event is led by Nebraska State Peer Officer Education teams that provide opportunities in peer education through national programs.

The SPOT teams provide chapters recognition opportunities through Family Leader, Community Leader and Career Leader programs.

Madi Meek, a sophomore at Hemingford Public Schools, is the public relations officer of the Community Leader SPOT team and will help lead Monday’s conference. Meek joined FCCLA in the seventh grade, and it has helped her build confidence and to join other activities.

“I was really quiet in middle school so joining FCCLA definitely helped bring out that other side of me,” she said.

The one-day conference features a variety of breakout sessions and a keynote address. There also will be a presentation of SPOT awards, scholarships and an announcement of SPOT candidate finalists.

Meeting students from across the state is one of the best parts of the conference, Meek said.

“Getting to go to all these conferences, you get to see so many people from all across the state. Some of my best friends are from across the state,” she added.