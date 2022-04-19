Students earn first ever Buffalo County Historical Society scholarships

KEARNEY — Faith Poggioli of Kearney and Jamie Adam of Ravenna were awarded the Buffalo County Historical Society’s first-ever scholarships at its annual meeting April 10.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, BCHS has launched a scholarship program. Scholarships go to Buffalo County residents who are graduating in the current year and will be entering a local higher education program full time.

Each candidate had to submit a one-page resume with a brief essay on a Buffalo County topic of his or her choice.

Nominations can be submitted throughout the year. Recipients will be announced at the society’s annual meeting each April.

Submit nominations to bchs.us@hotmail.com, or to Buffalo County Historical Society, P.O. Box 523, Kearney, NE 68848, or call 308-234-3041. Include your name, phone number and the reason the nominee should be honored.

A committee will select the winners.

Scholarship details are listed on www.bchs.us, or email Broc Anderson, the BCHS community engagement director, at bchs.buffalotales@hotmail.com.