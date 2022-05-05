 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Structure fire Thursday morning on Buffalo Avenue in west Kearney

KEARNEY - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Kearney's west edge early Thursday morning.

At 6:40 a.m. firefighters were called to an area in the 5200 block of Buffalo Avenue for a structure fire. When they arrived they found a 20-by-20 shed at the back of the property fully engulfed in flames, according emergency radio traffic.

The area is just south of 56th Street and Cottonmill Avenue.

The fire was under control at 6:59 a.m.

Two of KVFD's engines and three tanker trucks responded to the scene.

